Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases 74,650 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 67.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,650 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 16,544.4% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,396,390.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,563.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

