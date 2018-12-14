Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,700,000 Shares of Macy’s Inc (M)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Lenehan bought 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $100,107.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $355,932.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $6,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,597.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Macy’s from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of M opened at $31.25 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

