SeaChange International (SEAC) Major Shareholder Acquires $298,100.42 in Stock

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 222,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $298,100.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SeaChange International stock remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Friday. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,365. The company has a market cap of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.05. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. SeaChange International had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAC. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of SeaChange International to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in SeaChange International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,777,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 58,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

