Seaport Global Securities Comments on Eclipse Resources Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (ECR)

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Eclipse Resources in a report released on Monday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Get Eclipse Resources alerts:

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eclipse Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eclipse Resources from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.73.

Shares of ECR stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eclipse Resources has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,964,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 307,358 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 91,767 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 147,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 69,364 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,846,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,101,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 169,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.