Select Equity Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 421,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 266.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $549,791.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,510,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $750,274. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $83.52 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

