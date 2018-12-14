Select Equity Group L.P. Takes $11.07 Million Position in EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 462,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth $632,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth $1,634,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth $4,298,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $615,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,988.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $144.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVOP. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

