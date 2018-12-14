Select Medical (SEM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NYSE SEM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.94. 484,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,516. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 37,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $751,233.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,251,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,393,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 98,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,976,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,251,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,393,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,682. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 232.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 237.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 61,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

