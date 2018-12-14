Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE SMI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 94,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,509. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 0.32. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.44 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMI. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l during the second quarter valued at $650,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 57,749 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others.

