Senator Investment Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $162,830,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.1% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 26,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $145.33 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

