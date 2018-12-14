SendGrid Inc (SEND) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SendGrid were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SendGrid during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SendGrid by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. First Analysis started coverage on shares of SendGrid in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SendGrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

SendGrid stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. SendGrid Inc has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -243.42.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. SendGrid had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. Analysts forecast that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SendGrid news, insider Stephen M. Sloan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $549,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yancey L. Spruill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $2,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,171 shares of company stock worth $7,310,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

