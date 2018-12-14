Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $243.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.42 and a 12-month high of $270.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires Shares of 1,152 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/sentinel-trust-co-lba-acquires-shares-of-1152-vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo.html.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.