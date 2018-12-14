Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $1.26 Million Position in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Compass Point set a $26.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.59 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 37.56%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

