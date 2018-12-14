Serco Group (SRP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 80 ($1.05).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Serco Group to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Serco Group from GBX 83 ($1.08) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Serco Group to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 107.64 ($1.41).

Shares of SRP stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 98.25 ($1.28). The company had a trading volume of 2,252,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.25 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 399,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £383,674.56 ($501,338.77).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

