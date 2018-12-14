Seven Generations Energy (VII) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at GMP Securities

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target cut by GMP Securities from C$25.50 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VII. Raymond James cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.06.

Shares of TSE VII traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.12. 344,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,864. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.15 and a 12-month high of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$63,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $298,190.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

