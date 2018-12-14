SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCAU. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

