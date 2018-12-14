SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,576 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,150 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 26.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.34. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $408.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.79 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.86%.

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/sg-americas-securities-llc-reduces-position-in-idacorp-inc-ida.html.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.