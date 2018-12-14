SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,419 Shares of ASGN Inc (ASGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASGN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ASGN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,645,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.87 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.29%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Dameris purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $988,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George H. Wilson purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.76 per share, with a total value of $247,012.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $247,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,425. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/sg-americas-securities-llc-sells-8419-shares-of-asgn-inc-asgn.html.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.