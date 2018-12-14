Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 473,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,342. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 80.40% and a negative return on equity of 215.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 76.4% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $240,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

