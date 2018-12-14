Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $386.98 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Longbow Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus set a $480.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $467.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.65.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

