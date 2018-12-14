CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,222 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the November 15th total of 108,665 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $3.57 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CRH Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHM. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in CRH Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) Declines By 62.1%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/short-interest-in-crh-medical-corp-crhm-declines-by-62-1.html.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.