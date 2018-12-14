Short Interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Decreases By 3.0%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,683,624 shares, a decline of 3.0% from the November 15th total of 21,320,788 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,744,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 681,423 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,197,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 332,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,025,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 287,369 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/short-interest-in-northern-dynasty-minerals-ltd-nak-decreases-by-3-0.html.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.