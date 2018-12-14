Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Drops By 20.0%

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,808,586 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 9,755,053 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,958,796 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,162,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,885,000 after acquiring an additional 173,363 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2,219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,326,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,085 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 111,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 226,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

