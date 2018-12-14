Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2018

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$18.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.68. 56,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$16.07 and a 12-month high of C$18.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 397.80%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC, Retirement, and Baltic segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

