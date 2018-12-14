Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$18.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.68. 56,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$16.07 and a 12-month high of C$18.90.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 397.80%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC, Retirement, and Baltic segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.