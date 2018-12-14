Sierra Metals (SMTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Sierra Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,242 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc. owned about 0.71% of Sierra Metals worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

