Sigma Labs (SGLB) versus Summer Infant (SUMR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Labs has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Infant has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Summer Infant shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Summer Infant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Summer Infant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -1,194.04% -179.11% -152.58% Summer Infant -2.22% -0.69% -0.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sigma Labs and Summer Infant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summer Infant 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Labs and Summer Infant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $640,000.00 20.53 -$4.57 million ($1.04) -1.45 Summer Infant $189.87 million 0.09 -$2.24 million $0.07 13.57

Summer Infant has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs. Sigma Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summer Infant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Summer Infant beats Sigma Labs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers. The company sells its products to large and national retailers, independent retailers, and international retail customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors, as well as through its partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

