SigmaTron International (SGMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.13. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $10.57.

Separately, TheStreet cut SigmaTron International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

