Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 141.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $133.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

