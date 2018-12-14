SixEleven Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (611)

SixEleven (CURRENCY:611) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. SixEleven has a market cap of $23,730.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of SixEleven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SixEleven has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One SixEleven coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00001551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000671 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SixEleven Profile

611 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2015. SixEleven’s total supply is 463,594 coins. SixEleven’s official Twitter account is @611Coin. SixEleven’s official website is 611project.org.

Buying and Selling SixEleven

SixEleven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SixEleven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SixEleven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SixEleven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

