Skyline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (SKY)

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,266 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,166% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

Shares of SKY opened at $15.73 on Friday. Skyline has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $355.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million.

In related news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 12,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $361,910.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,154.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith A. Anderson sold 89,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,614,306.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,281,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,486,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,655,229 shares of company stock worth $279,331,369 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Skyline by 1,097.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyline by 200.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyline by 656.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 913,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Skyline by 196.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 970,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 642,938 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

