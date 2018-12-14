SM Energy Co (SM) Position Lessened by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 56.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,790 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,471,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,187,000 after buying an additional 2,349,442 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 376.1% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SM Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,085,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,939,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $8,961,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on SM Energy to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $18.55 on Friday. SM Energy Co has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). SM Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $459.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

