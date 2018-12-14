Sohu.com (SOHU) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $893.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.83. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $459.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Sohu.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,037,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 510,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 109,734 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 21.2% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 23.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 236,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

