Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

SPHS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,203. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sophiris Bio has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.05.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sophiris Bio will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randall E. Woods bought 10,000 shares of Sophiris Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Hikari Power Ltd owned about 0.56% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

