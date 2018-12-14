Soros Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,234,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,679,000 after purchasing an additional 774,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after purchasing an additional 463,944 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 604,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,291,000 after purchasing an additional 402,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,091,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 392,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.34). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura set a $158.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews bought 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.17 per share, for a total transaction of $505,104.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.22 per share, with a total value of $191,273.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,758. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

