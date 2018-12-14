Southern’s (SO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.64.

SO opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Southern has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

In related news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $428,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,586,000 after buying an additional 1,324,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,377,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,850,440,000 after buying an additional 878,787 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Southern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,224,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,571,000 after buying an additional 881,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,620,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,048,000 after buying an additional 193,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Southern by 28.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,617,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,726,000 after buying an additional 1,896,970 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

