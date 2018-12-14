Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Holdings Decreased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.40. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $668.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

