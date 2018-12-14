Southwest Gas (SWX) PT Set at $93.00 by UBS Group

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) has been given a $93.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, www.tipranks.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a $76.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Williams Capital boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 103,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,726. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $668.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

