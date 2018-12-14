Sovereign Hero Price Up 7.5% This Week (HERO)

Sovereign Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Sovereign Hero token can currently be purchased for approximately $135.43 or 0.04223012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovereign Hero has a total market capitalization of $646,427.00 and $0.00 worth of Sovereign Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sovereign Hero has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sovereign Hero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.02165510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00139939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00174491 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031410 BTC.

Sovereign Hero Token Profile

Sovereign Hero launched on March 8th, 2018. Sovereign Hero’s total supply is 4,773 tokens. The official website for Sovereign Hero is www.sovereignhero.com. Sovereign Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Sovereign Hero Token Trading

Sovereign Hero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovereign Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovereign Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovereign Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sovereign Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovereign Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.