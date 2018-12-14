SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,361,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,468,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 87,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $80.09 and a 1-year high of $101.22.

