Spectrecoin Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $2,110.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0917 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bisq.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000870 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00034528 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00014646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.01949482 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 20,785,264 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

