Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Lifted to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

SAVE opened at $60.66 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.05 million.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $48,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $227,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

