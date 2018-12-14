Sprint Corp (S) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprint by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 4,136,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after buying an additional 229,325 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Sprint by 414.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,930,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after buying an additional 1,555,800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sprint in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprint by 298.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,206,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,126,000 after buying an additional 5,399,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sprint by 255.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,188,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 853,593 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprint alerts:

Shares of S stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprint news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,999,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/sprint-corp-s-shares-bought-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.