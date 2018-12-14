Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 2,751 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $118.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $95.41 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

