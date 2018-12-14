Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.95 Million Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.12.

NOW opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $355,831.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $6,384,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,718 shares of company stock worth $37,298,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

