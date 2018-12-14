Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 85,310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,641,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,109,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after purchasing an additional 366,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 12,397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 301,139 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 971,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 297,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,030,000 after purchasing an additional 290,703 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

In related news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $228,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,657.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIV opened at $46.95 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. The company had revenue of $242.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

