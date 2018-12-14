Standard Life Aberdeen (SLFPF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

