StarterCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $215,694.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One StarterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Liquid. In the last week, StarterCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $215,694.00 and approximately $339.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.02198631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00140727 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00174484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031196 BTC.

StarterCoin Token Profile

StarterCoin’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,407,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.