Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.58 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $526,840.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00018372 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.02451957 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00007100 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.02063976 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00016020 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00070081 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 12,712,065 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, GOPAX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

