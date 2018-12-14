Stepan (SCL) Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.31% of Stepan worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Stepan by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Stepan by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Stepan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 17,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Stepan by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SCL shares. TD Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Stepan in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

SCL opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stepan has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Stepan had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $185,503.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $125,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,955 shares of company stock valued at $746,456. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

