Stephen Richardson Acquires 12,000 Shares of Teligent Inc (TLGT) Stock

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) insider Stephen Richardson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $21,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLGT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,980. The company has a market capitalization of $96.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.94. Teligent Inc has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Teligent Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Teligent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teligent by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

