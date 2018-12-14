Stephen Trundle Sells 10,000 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,714 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $714,750.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 45,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $2,144,250.00.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $111.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,020,000 after buying an additional 1,035,961 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $29,999,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $26,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in AlarmCom by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,323,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,786,000 after buying an additional 410,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,323,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,786,000 after buying an additional 410,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Bank of America upgraded shares of AlarmCom to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

